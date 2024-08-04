After winning a second Olympic Games medal with bronze in the 1500m freestyle final, Daniel Wiffen’s success does not come as any surprise to Conal Heatley - who could see confidence growing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Having already secured 800m freestyle success on Tuesday to become Northern Ireland’s fourth Olympic gold medallist, Wiffen’s weekend bronze further extends what has been a golden summer.

The 23-year-old has dominated his sport in recent times, winning two World Championship golds in Doha earlier this year while he also picked up three golds at the European Championships less than 12 months ago.

His progress has been rapid since first competing at the Olympics in Tokyo, going on to represent Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where he won silver after finishing three seconds behind Samuel Short.

Magheralin's Daniel Wiffen at the start of the men's 1500m freestyle final in France which finished in a second Olympic Games medal for the Team Ireland swimmer, with bronze following on from his previous Paris gold. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Wiffen was 18 seconds ahead of the Australian in Saturday’s 1500m heat, showcasing just how much he’s improved.

Wiffen was one of 93 Northern Ireland competitors at the most recent Commonwealth Games – a team that included the likes of Rhys McClenaghan, Aidan Walsh and Ciara Mageean, all currently in Paris – and Heatley, who is CEO of Commonwealth Games NI, feels getting a further taste for the team aspect helped propel him onto greater heights.

"Kate O'Connor (born in Newry) said the other day that just being in the athletes’ village and being part of the larger team was really beneficial,” said Heatley. “I remember speaking to Daniel before the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and he's a confident lad - everything is based on facts.

"He's really intelligent and he knew that he wouldn't be too far off. He has said many times that experience...it's not the Olympics and nobody is trying to kid it is, but it's a stepping stone and part of the pathway to the Olympics.

"If you've been through the Commonwealth Games you've been through everything on a smaller scale and you can take the Olympics in your stride."

The Commonwealth Youth Games is also an important competition for young athletes taking a first step onto the world stage and their impact has already been felt in Paris with Team GB gold-winning Jack McMillan part of Northern Ireland’s team which travelled to The Bahamas in 2017.

"Conor Ferguson was with us at the Youth Games in Samoa in 2015 where he won medals, Jack McMillan was at the Youth Games in 2017, competed in Birmingham and then picked up a medal with GB, Aidan Walsh had been through the Youth Games in Samoa and won medals in the Gold Coast and Birmingham and between times won bronze in Tokyo,” added Heatley. “Exposing younger athletes to proper competition is very important and providing them with the appropriate support.

"It brings them on and shows the level you need to get to if you want to go to the Commonwealth Games and Olympics...it's a really high standard and you understand the work that is involved."

On Northern Ireland’s success at the Olympics, Heatley said: "It has been fantastic to see. Looking across the board with Team Ireland and Team GB, it has been great.

