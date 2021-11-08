High-octane thrills guaranteed as Red Bull Car Park Drift comes to Titanic Quarter
The thriving Titanic Quarter will be the scene of high-octane thrills later this month as the Red Bull Car Park Drift series comes to Belfast for the first of the 2022 qualifiers.
Regarded as the world’s most exciting car park drift series, petrolheads are in for a real treat as 30 top amateur drivers battle it out to secure their place for 2022 on Sunday, November 21.
Competitors will tackle an obstacle defined car park track, custom built on the banks of the River Lagan, overlooked by the spectacular Titanic Belfast Experience and the Harland & Wolff Shipyard. The spectacle will also include a very special appearance and display from Ireland’s top drift racer, Red Bull Athlete Conor Shanahan.
Consisting of a knockout format, competitors will vie for the highest score to qualify to the next round, split into Heat 1, Top 8 and Final 4. Drifters’ performances are judged over a total of 400 points by four expert judges.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at RedBull.ie/CarParkDrift. There will be a limited number of Standing and Seated tickets available for the event Final on Sunday, November 21 kicking off at 5pm and running until 8pm.