High-octane thrills guaranteed as Red Bull Car Park Drift comes to Titanic Quarter

Global drift series Red Bull Car Park Drift is coming to the iconic Titanic Quarter in Belfast this November.

Regarded as the world’s most exciting car park drift series, petrolheads are in for a real treat as 30 top amateur drivers battle it out to secure their place for 2022 on Sunday, November 21.

Competitors will tackle an obstacle defined car park track, custom built on the banks of the River Lagan, overlooked by the spectacular Titanic Belfast Experience and the Harland & Wolff Shipyard. The spectacle will also include a very special appearance and display from Ireland’s top drift racer, Red Bull Athlete Conor Shanahan.

Consisting of a knockout format, competitors will vie for the highest score to qualify to the next round, split into Heat 1, Top 8 and Final 4. Drifters’ performances are judged over a total of 400 points by four expert judges.​​​​​​