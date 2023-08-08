One of the most decorated flat racing jockeys of all time, the Italian star will be in action at the Grant Thornton Race Evening on Friday, September 8.

Dettori, a Longines World’s Best Jockey and winner of over 3,000 races during his career, will also host an evening of anecdotes and humour at an exclusive ‘Evening with Frankie Dettori’ in Down Royal’s premium Shortcross Gin Suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 52-year-old will share remarkable stories from his illustrious racing career, including the Godolphin years, some of his proudest and record-breaking achievements – his MBE, the medal for being made a Commedatore in Italy – big wins including the ‘magnificent seven’ at Ascot, the Breeders' Cup, St Leger and Prix de L'Arc de Triomphe wins, and of course his plans for retirement.

Frankie Dettori will make his Northern Ireland racing debut at Down Royal Racecourse in September

Dettori said: “I’ve had a fantastic career that has seen me race across the globe but believe it or not I’ve never ridden in Northern Ireland, so this is a first for me.

"I want to extend a huge thank you to Emma (Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse) and her team at Down Royal Racecourse for their kind invitation to not only compete on Irish turf, but to host an evening of great craic with my Irish fans.”

Dettori announced his retirement at the end of 2022 and his last race in the UK will be at Royal Ascot on October, 21 on Champions Day. He has since announced that his final farewell to professional racing could take place in Hong Kong where he will ride Kinross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse, said: “Securing Frankie Dettori to not only host a Q&A session, but to actually race at Down Royal is quite the feather in our cap!

"In a career spanning over 35 years, Frankie has never ridden in Northern Ireland so hosting him at the racetrack is such a coup for us, and one of the last opportunities for racing enthusiasts to see him compete professionally.

“Frankie fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of him perform one of his trademark flying dismounts in the Down Royal winner’s enclosure, and those fans who purchase a ticket to the evening audience will also have the chance to put their questions to Frankie and get up close and personal in photographs with the Italian racing champion.”

Tickets for ‘An Evening with Frankie Dettori’ are £55 per person and include admission, premier enclosure badge, access to the Shortcross Gin Suite from gates opening, race card, pint and a £5 Matched Bet.