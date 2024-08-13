Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebration details have been confirmed to honour two of Northern Ireland’s six medal-winning athletes from the Olympic Games.

Magheralin’s Daniel Wiffen returned home from Paris with two medals following a record-breaking run in the pool as part of Team Ireland.

Coleraine’s Hannah Scott helped Team GB to gold in the women’s quad sculls.

On Tuesday, fans can meet Wiffen at St Patrick’s Parish Hall in Magheralin, with an opportunity to also have a photograph taken with the 23-year-old who won gold (men’s 800m freestyle) and bronze (men’s 1500m freestyle).

Coleraine's Hannah Scott arrives by Eurostar into London St Pancras International train station on Monday with Team GB. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

A statement on the Parish of Magheralin website read: “Daniel Wiffen – Home Coming Event. Further Congratulations to Daniel for his bronze medal success at the Olympics.

“Magheralin Community Association is delighted to invite you to join with the Parish, St Michael's GAA Club and Magheralin Football Club to welcome home Daniel Wiffen, Olympian Gold and Bronze Winner, to an event on Tuesday 13th August in St Patrick's Parish Hall, 7-8.30.

"You will have the opportunity to meet Daniel and have photographs taken.

"We anticipate a large crowd so parking will be limited.

Magheralin's Daniel Wiffen waves to the crowd in Dublin on Monday during a Team Ireland homecoming event. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

"However additional parking is available behind Mak’s Chip Shop and beside the Butchers.”

For Scott, a meet-and-greet session has been planned for Bann Rowing Club members in Coleraine before a parade towards a private Coleraine Town Hall reception.

A post on Bann’s Facebook page read: “Hannah Scott, Olympic gold medallist – homecoming celebration.

"As I am sure you all know by now, Hannah Scott won Olympic gold in rowing on 31st July in Paris.

"Hannah is the second woman in Northern Ireland history to win an Olympic gold medal, the previous being Mary Peters in 1972.

"Bann Rowing Club are pleased to announce a homecoming celebration for Hannah on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024.

"After a meet-and-greet with club members at the rowing club, Hannah will travel along Bridge Street at approx 3.30pm, through the town centre to the Town Hall for a private reception.

"We look forward to your support en route to the Town Hall to celebrate this historic occasion for Hannah, the club, Coleraine and Northern Ireland.”

Further celebrations are expected to honour Rhys McClenaghan, Jack McMillan, Rebecca Shorten and Philip Doyle – the four other medal-winning competitors from Northern Ireland on show across the Team Ireland and Team GB squads.

Wiffen had kicked off and closed the medal haul by winning gold in the men’s 1500m freestyle on July 30 then August 4 bronze back in the pool across the 800m freestyle final.

On the same day as Wiffen’s first individual summer Games gold by a Northern Ireland athlete since Lady Mary Peters in 1972, McMillan from Belfast helped Team GB towards glory in the men’s 4x200m relay swim.

The following morning the Team GB rowing women’s quad sculls featuring Scott lifted gold and then it was the turn of Shorten (Team GB rowing, silver) and Doyle (Team Ireland rowing, bronze) to extend the success story.

The first weekend of the Paris Games featured McClenaghan add gold for Team Ireland in the men’s pommel horse final then Wiffen finished with bronze.