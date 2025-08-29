Emma Campbell pictured at the Red Bull HYROX Coaches Camp at Silverstone

A personal trainer from Coleraine has shed some light on being the only participant from Northern Ireland selected for a Red Bull HYROX coaches’ camp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 60 global coaches got the chance to learn from HYROX Elite coaches and other fitness professionals about how to elevate their game at Silverstone race circuit from August 4 to 7.

Emma Campbell, who originally grew up in Carrickfergus but now lives in Coleraine, attended the camp as she wanted to gain knowledge which she could pass onto her online clients and clients at her gym, Training Excellence in Bushmills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HYROX is a global fitness race that combines functional strength exercises with endurance running.

It’s designed to be a test of overall athleticism, appealing to people who enjoy both high-intensity training and endurance sports.

A HYROX race follows the same format worldwide: participants run 1 km, then complete a functional workout station.

This sequence is repeated eight times (so 8 km of running and eight workout stations).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about how she was selected for the camp, Campbell replied: “So I started competing in HYROX probably three years ago.

"A coaching qualification came out last year and I sort of jumped on it.

"But I reached out to the Causeway Coast and Glens Council and asked them to help with funding for the course because of the benefits they'll have for the business as a HYROX-affiliated gym.

"It's always good to gain knowledge and even better when it can be funded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s nice to know as a business in it’s infancy that there is support from the local council to help benefit and grow your business.

"Once I completed the course, Red Bull off the back of the worldwide course being available, released this coaches camp with 60 spaces available for coaches from all over the world.

"You had to write an essay as to why you think you should be one of those coaches.

“After I was successful, they sent us another set of questions, wanting to know your background, your own training and your coaching experience and background and what you wanted to learn and get out of the coaching camp.

"I basically sat at the kitchen table for three days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wanted a space in this…so there was lots of drafts and lots of drafts.

"I sent it off and I found out I was picked.”

The camp was a mixture of learning through lectures and practical workshops as the coaches were given an insight into how to help clients and themselves maximise their potential during a HYROX event.

Campbell explained: “Every night they would send you a schedule of what was happening the next day, what you needed to pack and what time you needed to be at a certain place.

"It was very regimented...but you were training from 6.30am in the morning, breakfast was from 8-9.30am, and then you went off to your first learning session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Depending on what group you were in, you could be training your second session anything from 1pm to 5pm.

"It just depended on what time.

"Everybody trained twice a day and then you had all that learning in between.

"So it was literally 6.30am in the morning to 10pm at night, every single day."

Campbell’s first appearance at a HYROX event saw her bank a time of 1hr 29 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a couple of years later, she just clocked a personal best of 1hr 6 minutes all in the women’s pro category.

Whilst acknowledging that participants need a certain level of fitness to take part, Campbell argues that a HYROX event is achievable by many.

This is due to knowing the format ahead of them and there being no time cap.

“You run, you do a few movements, there's no skill level involved - but you do need a decent level of fitness,” she continued. “However, you know what you’re going to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not like CrossFit where you're training and you're turning up for an event and you have absolutely no idea what you're going to do.

"Whereas with this you know exactly, you set a goal...you can then strategise and programme.

"It's easier for coaches.

"If you came to me and said ‘I'm doing a HYROX in November’, I'd be able to say, right, let’s test where you are.

"Identify what needs work and here's the plan and it's far easier from that perspective.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HYROX is regarded as one of the world's most influential companies given events are staged all over the world.

But can Campbell see an official staging of the competition coming to Northern Ireland in the near future?

She answered: “I think it has just completely and utterly exploded.

"We can all see sometimes they're not prepared for how big it's become.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But they're definitely putting measures in place to try and sort of fix that.

"I would hope that it would be staged in Northern Ireland.

"The Odyssey, Windsor Park or Ravenhill would probably be suited to it.

"For me personally I would like to see it held somewhere outside.