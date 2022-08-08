In Pictures: Team NI's Commonwealth Games medal winners

Team NI will return home with 18 medals - seven golds, seven silvers and four bronze medals - after some incredible performances. Well done to everyone!
1. Well done Chloe!
Chloe MacCombe (right) and her guide Catherine Sands celebrate winning silver in the Womens Para Triathlon on day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games
2. Well done Barry!
Northern Ireland's Barry McClements celebrates bronze in the Men's 100m Backstroke S9 - Final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on day one of 2022 Commonwealth Games
3. Well done Rhys!
Northern Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan receives his silver medal during the ceremony for the Men's Pommel Horse Final at Arena Birmingham on day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games
4. Well done Nathon!
Northern Ireland's Nathon Burns with his Bronze medal won in the Men's Judo -66kg at Coventry Arena on day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games