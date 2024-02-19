All Sections
Ireland coach celebrates 'progress' in second FIH Pro League defeat up against world's number one side

Ireland men’s head coach Mark Tumilty highlighted “progress” from his players in the aftermath of a 2-1 loss to the world’s number one-ranked side Netherlands.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 19th Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT
Ireland suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Netherlands at Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar in the FIH Hockey Pro League. (Photo by Adimazes Pvt Ltd/Hockey Ireland)Ireland suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Netherlands at Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar in the FIH Hockey Pro League. (Photo by Adimazes Pvt Ltd/Hockey Ireland)
Opening the second round of a first-ever FIH Pro League campaign against a Netherlands outfit who had previously defeated Ireland by 5-1 in the India tournament, Tumilty’s men kicked off the scoring.

A penalty corner on 11 minutes featured Shane O’Donoghue’s first effort blocked but Matthew Nelson reacted first to net the rebound.

Netherlands responded for a final 2-1 victory.

"We have definitely made progress from block one,” said Tumilty. “We should have held on to the lead a bit better.

"Overall, we defended well and Shane O'Donoghue was excellent – but so were a few others.

"Matthew Nelson...we know what he is capable of and he showed that out there today against the number one-ranked team in the world."

NETHERLANDS: Maurits Visser, Jip Janssen, Jorrit Croon, Terrence Pieters, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder, Floris Wortelboer, Koen Bijen, Joep de Mol, Max de Bie, Duco Telgenkamp.

Subs (used): Floris Middendorp (3 mins), Seve Van Ass (4 mins), Jasper Brinkmann (4 mins), Guus Jansen (5 mins), Teun Beins (5 mins).

IRELAND: Jamie Carr, Luke Witherow, Luke Madeley, Tim Cross, Matthew Nelson, Daragh Walsh, Shane O'Donoghue, Sean Murray, Peter McKibbin, Michael Robson, Ben Walker.

Subs (used): Ben Johnson (4 mins), Nicholas Page (4 mins), Conor Empey (5 mins), Peter Brown (5 mins), Kevin O'Dea (6 mins).

