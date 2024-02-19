Ireland suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Netherlands at Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar in the FIH Hockey Pro League. (Photo by Adimazes Pvt Ltd/Hockey Ireland)

Opening the second round of a first-ever FIH Pro League campaign against a Netherlands outfit who had previously defeated Ireland by 5-1 in the India tournament, Tumilty’s men kicked off the scoring.

A penalty corner on 11 minutes featured Shane O’Donoghue’s first effort blocked but Matthew Nelson reacted first to net the rebound.

Netherlands responded for a final 2-1 victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have definitely made progress from block one,” said Tumilty. “We should have held on to the lead a bit better.

"Overall, we defended well and Shane O'Donoghue was excellent – but so were a few others.

"Matthew Nelson...we know what he is capable of and he showed that out there today against the number one-ranked team in the world."

NETHERLANDS: Maurits Visser, Jip Janssen, Jorrit Croon, Terrence Pieters, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder, Floris Wortelboer, Koen Bijen, Joep de Mol, Max de Bie, Duco Telgenkamp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs (used): Floris Middendorp (3 mins), Seve Van Ass (4 mins), Jasper Brinkmann (4 mins), Guus Jansen (5 mins), Teun Beins (5 mins).

IRELAND: Jamie Carr, Luke Witherow, Luke Madeley, Tim Cross, Matthew Nelson, Daragh Walsh, Shane O'Donoghue, Sean Murray, Peter McKibbin, Michael Robson, Ben Walker.