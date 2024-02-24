Ireland coach counts cost of 'individual errors and ill-discipline' in FIH Pro League loss to Spain
A debut campaign across the FIH Pro League continued on Saturday with defeat to Spain in Rorkela’s Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium.
“I thought we started the game well and created chances,” said Tumilty following the match. “Unfortunately we were unable to capitalise on any of those.
"Spain were very clinical in first half...our second-half performance was very disappointing.
"Individual errors and ill-discipline were punished in a ruthless manner by Spain.
"It is a real test of character for the group against India tomorrow.”
IRELAND: Jamie Carr, Tim Cross, John McKee, Jonathan Lynch, Shane O’Donoghue, Peter McKibbin, Michael Robson, Ben Walker, Peter Brown, Lee Cole, Conor Empey.
Subs (used): Charlie Rowe (5 mins), Kevin O’Dea (7 mins), Jeremy Duncan (4 mins), Sam Hyland, (5 mins), Ben Johnson (4 mins), Nicholas Page (4 mins).