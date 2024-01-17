​Ireland men’s hockey team have sealed their place in the semi-finals of the Olympic qualifiers after clinching a 1-0 win over Japan in their final pool game in Valencia in Spain.

​Both sides went into the clash having won one and lost one of their opening two games.

Ireland, though, had a significant advantage in goal difference, meaning a draw would be enough to cement second place in Pool A.

However, they matched the feat of the women’s team by booking their place in the semis in style with a victory after the decisive moment arrived in the 21st minute.

Ireland celebrate after Luke Madeley scored to make it 1-0 against Japan in Valencia. Picture: worldsportpics.com/Frank Uijlenbroek

Ireland took the lead from a penalty corner after Shane O'Donoghue's shot toward goal was turned in at the post by Luke Madeley, erasing some of the pain of a playoff defeat in Vancouver in 2019, when they lost a shootout against Canada.

Japan refused to go down without a fight but were kept out by an inspired David Harte in the Irish goal and some resolute defending.

The Japanese were dominant in quarter three and forced five penalty corners, twice firing over the bar as they piled the pressure on Ireland in search of an equaliser.

With five minutes to go, Japan rolled the dice and withdrew goalkeeper Yoshikawa to field an extra attacker.

Ireland, though, dug in and managed to hold on for a crucial victory, setting up a massive semi-final test against Spain on Thursday.

Delighted Head Coach Mark Tumilty said: “Without the ball we've become comfortable in deep defence. Deep defence is something we have worked on.

"The objective was to get out of the group. We have achieved that, and we now face into a huge challenge against Spain in the semi-final on Friday and then have another opportunity on Sunday, the nature of which (either the gold medal or bronze medal final) will depend on the result on Friday.”

Captain Sean Murray said that although Ireland had the safety net of a draw, the objective was to win.

“It was tough in the end,” he said. “At the same time, it was never going to be easy with both teams playing to make the last four.

"They had to win, nothing else would have been good enough for them.

"We had a slight cushion with our goal difference advantage knowing that if we did draw, we would also qualify.

"We weren't playing for a draw because going for the win was the best way to secure a place in the semi-final and we got there.

“Ourselves and the women are both playing Spain in semi-finals in this tournament. Hopefully we get the job done on Friday and they do likewise [on Thursday].