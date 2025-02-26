Ireland's Naomi Carroll celebrates after scoring the winning goal against New Zealand in a 1-0 victory in the FIH Women's Nations Cup. (Photo by Rodrigo Jaramillo/Worldsportpics)

Ireland narrowly defeated New Zealand in their second Pool B match in the FIH Women’s Nations Cup with a single goal deciding the contest.

Naomi Carroll made the decisive strike in the second quarter, assisted by Emily Kealy.

Goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran made several crucial saves early in the second half to maintain Ireland’s lead.

With consecutive wins, Ireland were guaranteed a semi-final spot even before their final Pool B game against Korea on Thursday following their 3-0 victory over Scotland on Sunday.

Head coach Gareth Grundie said: “It was a cautious first half from both sides. From a structural and defensive perspective, we were solid. In the second half, we moved the ball better and played with more flow.

“Our pressing and structure were effective, leading to turnovers and opportunities.

“It was a positive step from our previous game. We need to keep improving as we approach the final pool game with Korea. Our goal is continual growth.

“Matches with New Zealand are always close and challenging, so we're satisfied with the three points.”

During the first half, both teams struggled for dominance, mainly in midfield.

Katie Mullan had an opportunity in the first quarter, which was saved by New Zealand goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon.

The deadlock was broken late in the second quarter when Kealy’s cross found Carroll, who hammered the ball into the net, giving Ireland a one-goal lead at half-time.

New Zealand started the second half with high intensity, creating a chance just a minute into the third quarter that McFerran successfully defended. McFerran also saved a direct effort from a penalty corner shortly after.

Ireland regained control and applied pressure, leading to several circle penetrations, although New Zealand's defence thwarted any clear shooting opportunities.

In the final minutes, Charlotte Beggs intercepted a loose ball and set up Niamh Carey, whose shot narrowly missed the post.