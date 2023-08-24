Ireland gain crucial point against Spain as they all but secure Olympic qualification group spot

Sarah McAuley converted a penalty corner in the 14th minute to give Ireland a deserved lead and they maintained that advantage until the end of the first quarter.

Spain equalised from a penalty corner converted by Candela Meijas in the 33rd minute. Caitlin Sherin was green carded for Ireland in the 34th minute but there was no further scoring in the quarter and it was 1-1 at half time.

The Spanish side took the lead from a penalty corner by Belén Iglesias in the 38th minute before being temporarily reduced to 10 players when Alejandra Torres-Quevedo was yellow carded in the 49th minute.

Ireland drew 2-2 with Spain in their EuroHockey Championship clash in Moenchengladbach, Germany. PIC: Hockey Ireland

Ireland pounced of that advantage as Roisín Upton came to the rescue by grabbing the equaliser from another penalty corner in the 49th minute to make it 2-2.

Spain were back down to 10 players temporarily when Lucia Jiminez was green carded in the 57th minute and Ireland finished the game with 10 players when Ellen Curran was yellow carded in the 59th minute.

The game finished 2-2 with both sides getting a point apiece.

That point is enough to secure at worst a sixth-placed finish in the competition as Ireland booked their spot at the 2025 EuroHockey Championship.

It should also in turn, almost ensure that Ireland will be in the Olympic qualification group in January 2024, which will be held in either China or Spain.

They will be in action again on Friday when they take on Italy.

SPAIN: Maria Ruiz (GK), Sara Barrios, Julia Strappato, Lucia Jiminez, Maria Lopez, Belén Iglesias, Maelen Garcia, Candela Meijas, Xantal Gine (C), Beatriz Perez, Alejandra Torres-Quevedo.

SUBS: Clara Perez(GK) 31 mins, Laura Barrios, Marta Segu, Constanza Amundsen, Clara Ycart, Laia Vidosa, Patricia Alvarez.

IRELAND:-Ayeisha McFerran (GK), Sarah McAuley, Elena Neill, Roisín Upton, Sarah Hawkshaw, Charlotte Beggs, Katie McKee, Deirdre Duke, Katie Mullan (C), Niamh Carey, Caitlin Sherin.