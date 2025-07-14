Ireland head to Portugal 'in the best possible position to perform' before EuroHockey Championship II
“The players and staff have put in an incredible amount of work to ensure we're in the best possible position to perform when it matters,” said Tumilty. “This competition is hugely important for us as a group.
"A top-two finish not only secures qualification for the 2026 FIH World Cup Qualifiers but also earns promotion to the top tier of the EuroHockey Championships in 2027...two key milestones in our longer-term goals.
“We'll travel to Poland for two test matches as part of our final preparations before heading to Lousada.
"These fixtures are an important part of finalising key elements of our game...the preparation to this point has been strong and we’re confident in the direction we’re heading.
"We know what’s at stake and we’re ready to go and deliver when the time comes."
IRELAND: Jaime Carr, Luke Roleston, Tim Cross, Lee Cole, Fergus Gibson, Kyle Marshall, Mark McNellis, Peter McKibbin, Sean Murray, Peter Brown, Adam McAllister, Johnny McKee, Jonny Lynch, Louis Rowe, Daragh Walsh, Matthew Nelson, Ben Nelson, Jeremy Duncan.
FIXTURES (EuroHockey Championship II): Sunday, July 27 – Ireland v Czechia; Tuesday, July 29 – Ireland v Italy; Wednesday, July 30 – Ireland v Portugal; Friday, August 01 and Saturday, August 02 – crossover games.