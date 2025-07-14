​Ireland men’s head coach Mark Tumilty is backing his squad as “in the best possible position to perform when it matters” before EuroHockey Championship II challenges.

​Ireland kick off the campaign in Portugal on July 27.

“The players and staff have put in an incredible amount of work to ensure we're in the best possible position to perform when it matters,” said Tumilty. “This competition is hugely important for us as a group.

"A top-two finish not only secures qualification for the 2026 FIH World Cup Qualifiers but also earns promotion to the top tier of the EuroHockey Championships in 2027...two key milestones in our longer-term goals.

Ireland men's 18-strong squad has been confirmed for EuroHockey Championship II in Portugal. (Photo by WorldSportPics/Bart Scheulderman)

“We'll travel to Poland for two test matches as part of our final preparations before heading to Lousada.

"These fixtures are an important part of finalising key elements of our game...the preparation to this point has been strong and we’re confident in the direction we’re heading.

"We know what’s at stake and we’re ready to go and deliver when the time comes."

IRELAND: Jaime Carr, Luke Roleston, Tim Cross, Lee Cole, Fergus Gibson, Kyle Marshall, Mark McNellis, Peter McKibbin, Sean Murray, Peter Brown, Adam McAllister, Johnny McKee, Jonny Lynch, Louis Rowe, Daragh Walsh, Matthew Nelson, Ben Nelson, Jeremy Duncan.

