Ireland senior women opened the Olympic qualification Pool A campaign with a resolute draw to a Belgium side ranked fourth in the world.

Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Ireland, placed 13th at world level by contrast, proved determined and finished with a scoreless draw in Valencia.

Goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerren was selected as ‘Player of the Match’ as Ireland held firm in the face of 12 penalty corners across the game by Belgium.

Nine arrived over the first half from Belgium, the first with only 20 seconds on the clock.

Elena Neill, Hannah McLoughlin and Roisin Upton were also singled out as part of the Ireland protection.

Ireland’s first penalty corner arrived in the 40th minute, with efforts from Chloe Watkins and Bethany Harper.

Green cards were delivered for one Belgium player and three from Ireland across play.

Ireland now take on Ukraine on Monday before the final pool fixture with Japan bolstered by a point against the pre-tournament favourites.

"Belgium dominated the game, particularly the first half and are an excellent team,” said Ireland head coach Sean Dancer. “But we came into it a bit more in the third quarter and created a few chances.

"Ireland performed better in the second half.”

IRELAND: Ayeisha McFerren, Bethany Harper, Elena Neill, Hannah McLoughlin, Katie McKee, Sarah Hawkshaw, Charlotte Beggs, Katie Mullan (captain), Deirdre Duke, Naomi Carroll.