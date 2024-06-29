Ireland out of World Cup after shock darts defeat to Chinese Taipei but Josh Rock and Brendan Dolan seal success
Ninth seeds William O’Connor and Keane Barry looked set to avoid an upset after battling back from 3-1 down to force a deciding leg.
But Teng Lieh Pupo and An-Sheng Lu regained their composure to secure a 4-3 success and progress as Group E winners, having earlier defeated Lithuania 4-2.
Northern Ireland booked a place in last 16 at the Eissporthalle with a 4-3 victory over Switzerland.
Josh Rock and Brendan Dolan, the tournament’s sixth seeds, built on Thursday’s 4-1 win over South Africa to secure top spot in Group B.
Australia, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, France, hosts Germany, unseeded Italy, Poland and Sweden also progressed.
Top seeds England, Wales, Scotland and the Netherlands will enter the action on Saturday after automatically qualifying for the second round.
