​Ireland senior women secured the success required to seal a spot in the Olympic qualifiers semi-finals with a 3-1 defeat of Korea.

It was blank at the break – but Sarah Hawkshaw’s diving back-post finish converted a penalty corner by Hannah McLoughlin to break the deadlock.

Deirdre Duke doubled the lead following a run and finish on 45 minutes before Korea cut the deficit.

However, Roisin Upton’s penalty stroke proved decisive.

Ireland will now tackle Spain, winners of Pool B, in the semi-finals.

"It feels great we are very excited,” said Ireland captain Katie Mullan. “This is the place we wanted to be in...I'm really proud of the girls tonight.

"It was another game and another job done. And we put in a brilliant performance.

"Everyone did their job and we are ready to go for the semi-final (on Thursday).”

Hawkshaw was full of praise for the first goal off the training ground.

“Look, for that to come off, all the basics have to be right…Hannah McLoughlin delivered a great ball, so I just had the small matter of touching it in."

IRELAND: Ayeisha McFerren, Róisín Upton, Hannah McLoughlin, Ellen Curran, Beth Harper, Katie McKee, Sarah Hawkshaw, Katie Mullan, Charlotte Beggs, Naomi Carroll, Niamh Carey.