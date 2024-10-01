Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ireland men’s hockey head coach Mark Tumilty says the chance to remain in the top division of the sport despite relegation last season is an ‘invaluable opportunity’.

The decision by New Zealand to withdraw from the Pro League has enabled Ireland to retain their top flight status.

In their debut campaign in the league, Ireland defeated Belgium twice but finished bottom as they competed against the top teams in the world.

“I am delighted that we have been given the opportunity to participate in the FIH Pro League,” Tumilty said.

“It is an excellent and invaluable opportunity to compete against the top nations in the world again.

“It will give real impetus to our programme as we build on the progress made in 2024 and it will provide an opportunity for younger players to get exposure to matches against the top nations very early in the new Olympic cycle.”

Ireland, ranked ninth in the world, will go up against Olympic gold medallists Netherlands, silver medallists Germany, bronze medallists India and last season’s Pro League winners Australia in the incoming season, which commences in November.

Ireland will play their opening fixtures in the tournament in December in Argentina, which runs until June 2025.