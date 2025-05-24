Ireland set for ‘great early opportunity’ in Charlotte

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 24th May 2025, 15:28 BST

Ireland Women’s head coach Gareth Grundie will head to America relishing “a great early opportunity” with June fixtures against the host nation.

Games in Charlotte have been scheduled for Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8 against USA.

“This is a great early opportunity to test ourselves against a strong USA side as we build toward the EuroHockey Championships in August,” said Grundie. “Playing top-level opposition away from home is exactly what we need at this stage of our preparations and it’s a valuable chance for both established players and new faces to challenge themselves in a competitive environment.”

Hockey Ireland reflected on the North Carolina trip as “a valuable opportunity for the Green Army to face high-calibre international opposition as preparations intensify ahead of the EuroHockey Championships...the USA and Ireland are no strangers to each other, having last met during Ireland’s impressive silver medal campaign at the FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Chile earlier this year”.

Ireland Women players will visit America in June. (Photo by WorldSportPics)Ireland Women players will visit America in June. (Photo by WorldSportPics)
Both fixtures will start at 3pm UK time.

IRELAND: Charlotte Beggs, Michelle Carey, Niamh Carey, Ellen Curran, Niamh Gowing, Christina Hamill, Amy Handcock, Sarah Hawkshaw (captain), Emily Kealy, Katie Larmour, Katie McKee, Hannah McLoughlin, Jessica McMaster, Holly Micklem, Lizzie Murphy, Elena Neill, Siofra O’Brien, Caoimhe Perdue, Mikayla Power, Caitlin Sherin, Sarah Torrans, Róisín Upton.

