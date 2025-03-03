Ireland to ‘come back stronger’ after FIH Hockey Nations Cup final loss in Chile
Coleraine’s Katie Mullan fired home a late equaliser in Chile to force a shoot-out after New Zealand’s early lead.
Having progressed to the main event with a perfect record, Ireland’s first setback of the tournament came with the stakes highest in a 4-2 shoot-out reverse that now limits the squad to another year of second-tier hockey at international level – with August’s EuroHockey Championships the next focus.
“It was a really positive tournament,” said Grundie. “We'll take some time out, work towards the Europeans later this summer...I think we've seen really good improvements from this side in a lot of areas.
“We have short-term and long-term ambitions...we have still a way to go in terms of the ultimate goal, but after taking a bit of time out we'll come back stronger.
"Focus on the things we need to do...we have the Europeans next and there's other targets in the next few months and a World Cup to qualify for.”
Groups wins across Pool B against Scotland, New Zealand and Korea left Ireland with a tally of six goals scored and none conceded before defeating USA by 2-1.
The Santiago experience presented Grundie a chance to introduce some young players into the senior pool.
“Emily Kealy and Mikayla Power have both done very well for brand new caps,” said Grundie. “Mikayla won Young Player of The Tournament.”
The EuroHockey Championships will run in Germany over August.
“Unfortunately a little bit disappointing to lose in the shoot-out,” said Grundie. "I think we played quite well throughout the game and we had a lot more chances that we weren't able to convert.
"It came down to the lottery of 1v1s, we came off second...we'll learn from it and move on to the next one.”
Ireland’s squad also included former Rainey Endowed pupil Charlotte Beggs and Larne-born Ayeisha McFerran.