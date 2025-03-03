Katie Mullan with Elena Neill during Ireland's FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup final loss on a penalty shoot-out to New Zealand. (Photo by WORLDSPORTPICS/RODRIGO JARAMILLO)

​Ireland women’s head coach Gareth Grundie has challenged his players to “come back stronger” following a penalty shoot-out loss in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine’s Katie Mullan fired home a late equaliser in Chile to force a shoot-out after New Zealand’s early lead.

Having progressed to the main event with a perfect record, Ireland’s first setback of the tournament came with the stakes highest in a 4-2 shoot-out reverse that now limits the squad to another year of second-tier hockey at international level – with August’s EuroHockey Championships the next focus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a really positive tournament,” said Grundie. “We'll take some time out, work towards the Europeans later this summer...I think we've seen really good improvements from this side in a lot of areas.

“We have short-term and long-term ambitions...we have still a way to go in terms of the ultimate goal, but after taking a bit of time out we'll come back stronger.

"Focus on the things we need to do...we have the Europeans next and there's other targets in the next few months and a World Cup to qualify for.”

​Groups wins across Pool B against Scotland, New Zealand and Korea left Ireland with a tally of six goals scored and none conceded before defeating USA by 2-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Santiago experience presented Grundie a chance to introduce some young players into the senior pool.

“Emily Kealy and Mikayla Power have both done very well for brand new caps,” said Grundie. “Mikayla won Young Player of The Tournament.”

The EuroHockey Championships will run in Germany over August.

“Unfortunately a little bit disappointing to lose in the shoot-out,” said Grundie. "I think we played quite well throughout the game and we had a lot more chances that we weren't able to convert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It came down to the lottery of 1v1s, we came off second...we'll learn from it and move on to the next one.”