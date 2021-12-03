Ireland U21 women eye Four Nations hockey bid in Valencia

The side was initially due to take part in the now postponed Junior World Cup in South Africa, which was put on hold because of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The tournament will see Ireland face Spain, the Netherlands and England – all sides who were also due to be in Potchefstroom.

Coach David Passmore said: “While this tournament will not replace the JWC, it does allow us a great opportunity to build on the hard work and development over the previous few months and test ourselves against some of the world’s best teams.”