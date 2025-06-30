​Ireland’s invitation for a first women’s FIH Pro League campaign has been celebrated by senior head coach Gareth Grundie as “testament to the quality of play this team has achieved”.

Ireland missed out on automatic qualification in March, picking up silver in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup. But India’s weekend relegation has opened up the opportunity for an invitation Ireland proved happy to accept.

“I am delighted that we have been given the opportunity to participate in the FIH Pro League 2025/26 Season 7,” said Grundie, with August’s EuroHockey Championships next on the schedule. “It’s a testament to the quality of play this team has achieved to date and is an excellent and invaluable opportunity for further improvement.

"It comes at an ideal time for us as a programme also, pitting us against the world’s best teams as we go in search of qualification for the 2026 FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.”

Ireland's senior women have accepted an invitation to enter the FIH Pro League for the first time. (Photo by Rodrigo Jaramillo/WorldSportPics)

Ireland’s FIH Pro League schedule for the 2025/26 season will soon be confirmed by the International Hockey Federation.

Ireland’s senior men will be competing in Portugal from July 27 to August 2 across the EuroHockey Championship II event.

The Lousada-based tournament offers Ireland the opportunity to retain the title won in 2023 and add a fourth honour to the record books.