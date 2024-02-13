Ireland's FIH Pro League loss to Australia 'good learning' for Mark Tumilty
Following a weekend defeat to the Netherlands, the world’s number one-ranked side, Ireland continued an inaugural FIH Pro League campaign by facing Australia in India.
"It's a good learning for us, this game,” said Ireland head coach Mark Tumilty. “Our basics let us down at times...we looked dangerous in the final third, but we needed to be more clinical in the attacking end of things and more switched on at the back end.
"You get punished at this level for the slightest errors and when chances come your way you have to be clinical and convert those chances.
"We'll rotate the squad as we move through this phase in Bhunaneswar and in Rourkela and the five guys who didn't feature today will come back into consideration to start on Thursday against Spain.
"They are familiar opposition we have played them often over the past eighteen months or so including the recent tournament in Valencia, so we know each other's style of play well."
Northern Ireland-born Michael Robson won his 150th international cap.
IRELAND: Jamie Carr, Luke Madeley, Tim Cross, John McKee, Matthew Nelson, Shane O'Donoghue, Sean Murray, Michael Robson, Ben Walker, Sam Hyland, Nicholas Page.
Subs (used): Daragh Walsh (6 mins), Jonathan Lynch (7 mins), Luke Witherow (5 mins), Charlie Rowe (7 mins), Conor Empey (6 mins), Peter McKibbin (7 mins) James Milliken (6 mins).