Ireland men's head coach Mark Tumilty. (Photo by Adrian Boehm)

​Following a weekend defeat to the Netherlands, the world’s number one-ranked side, Ireland continued an inaugural FIH Pro League campaign by facing Australia in India.

"It's a good learning for us, this game,” said Ireland head coach Mark Tumilty. “Our basics let us down at times...we looked dangerous in the final third, but we needed to be more clinical in the attacking end of things and more switched on at the back end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You get punished at this level for the slightest errors and when chances come your way you have to be clinical and convert those chances.

"We'll rotate the squad as we move through this phase in Bhunaneswar and in Rourkela and the five guys who didn't feature today will come back into consideration to start on Thursday against Spain.

"They are familiar opposition we have played them often over the past eighteen months or so including the recent tournament in Valencia, so we know each other's style of play well."

Northern Ireland-born Michael Robson won his 150th international cap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IRELAND: Jamie Carr, Luke Madeley, Tim Cross, John McKee, Matthew Nelson, Shane O'Donoghue, Sean Murray, Michael Robson, Ben Walker, Sam Hyland, Nicholas Page.