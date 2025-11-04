Ireland international Louis Rowe on club duty with Banbridge. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

​Ireland focus across the men and women panels will turn across the next two months to FIH Junior World Cup commitments in, respectively, India and Chile.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men take part from November 28 to December 10 in India’s Tamil Nadu against Canada, South Africa and Germany within Pool A.

For the women, Pool C fixtures run in Santiago, Chile from December 01–12 against Germany, Namibia and India.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men’s panel includes senior international experience in Louis Rowe and Greg Williams, plus members of the under 18s’ EuroHockey Championship II title-winning panel and those previously with the under 21s.

In the women’s squad, Amy Handcock lines out having enjoyed a senior debut in the USA earlier this year.

Success at the EuroHockey Championship II tournament has been rewarded with promotion for a number of names out of the under 18s, alongside established players with the under 21s.

IRELAND (men): Caspar Beyer, Sam Chapman, James Clarke, James Coffey, John Cunningham, Sam Dale, Rex Dunlop, Jake Fulton, Jamie Horgan, Alfe LeQuesne, Matthew McKee, Noa Mulvey, Louis Rowe, Toby Slye O’Connell, Milo Thompson, Ben Walker, Greg Williams, Ryan Williams​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IRELAND (women): Charlie Bowman, Alex Byrne, Sarah Byrne, Eabha Curran, Mati Erico, Milla Fulton, Eva Gaston, Caitlin Gribbin, Amy Handcock, Katie Herron, Millie Jerman, Mollie Lennon, Rebekah Lennon, Maia McCourt, Lucy McGoldrick, Robyn Murphy, Hollai Quinn, Roisin Sexton.