Ireland senior men’s head coach Mark Tumilty is pushing for “attacking hockey” in the final pool clash with Japan following a 4-2 loss to Belgium.

Ireland players line up before facing Belgium in the Olympic qualifiers. (Photo by WorldSportPics/Frank Uijlenbroek)

"We probably weathered a storm in the first quarter and then shipped two good goals,” said Tumilty following the meeting with a Belgium side ranked second in the world. “We got a goal back and had a chance to make it 2-2 but it was the sort of chance we normally take but didn't on this occasion.

"They got two quick goals either side of half-time and we were chasing the game for the remainder of it. It was pleasing we scored an excellent team goal late on.

"We have a final pool game with Japan (on Wednesday) and there's no point in sitting back and getting a draw, we need to be proactive and play attacking hockey looking for the win we need to secure that semi-final spot.

"Ukraine showed earlier on by attacking Japan from the start and went into a 2-0 lead against them so they can be vulnerable early on which gives us a good opportunity."

Ben Johnson and Matthew Nelson scored against Belgium.

Ireland senior men had kicked off the schedule on Sunday with a 5-1 success over Ukraine.

IRELAND: David Harte, Kyle Marshall ,Lee Cole, Shane O'Donoghue, Tim Cross, Nicholas Page, John McKee, Sean Murray, Michael Robson, Jeremy Duncan, Darragh Walsh.

Subs (used): Peter McKibbin, Sam Hyland, Ben Johnson, Jonathan Lynch, Luke Madeley.

Also yesterday, Ireland senior women’s head coach Sean Dancer celebrated goals spread around his side in the 8-0 defeat of Ukraine across Olympic qualifiers.

"We respect Ukraine and how they play as a team,” said Dancer, in the follow-up to Saturday’s scoreless draw with Belgium. “It's very different from what we are used to...scoring the goals today was very pleasing.

"It's great when the conversion rate of scoring opportunities is high...scoring goals is a key part of the game and it was very pleasing to see a number of different players get on the scoresheet. The build-up play for some of the goals was based on good attacking play and that was another pleasing aspect of today's performance.

"Our set-pieces and penalty corners worked well today too...but conceding zero goals too is almost as important as scoring goals. We are focusing now on getting ready for Korea (on Tuesday)."

Ireland moved in front of 19 minutes as captain Katie Mullan drove into the circle from deep and Sarah Torrans got a decisive deflection on the eventual shot.

Niamh Carey put Ireland up by two before the half-time break then Hannah McLaughlin’s penalty corner success and a Deirdre Duke finish from open play added to the tally. Four goals across the final quarter left Roisin Upton, Beth Harper and Mullan also on the scoresheet alongside a second for Torrans.

Ireland can progress to the semi-final stages of the tournament with a draw against Korea.

IRELAND: Liz Murphy, Beth Harper, Róisín Upton, Sarah McAuley, Hannah Mc Loughlin, Sarah Hawkshaw, Katie Mullan, Charlotte Beggs, Katie McKee, Naomi Carroll, Deirdre Duke.