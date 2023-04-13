Irish rally driver Craig Breen has died following a crash during a test prior to Rally Croatia.

The 33-year-old succumbed to his injuries following the incident in Croatia, which his Hyundai Motorsport Team said happened around 11:00 BST. His co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the crash.

Mr Breen, from Waterford, was Ireland’s top rally driver and made his first foray into the world championship in 2009 after making his debut in the sport three years earlier.

A statement issued by Motorsport Ireland paid tribute to the popular Irishman.

“Motorsport Ireland wish to extend its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen, who was fatally injured during an accident today while testing prior to Rally Croatia.

Motorsport Ireland President Aiden Harper said the motorsport community had been left ‘numb’ following the shock news.

“The Irish motorsport community is numbed by this tragic news. Craig was a world class driver and a world class person,” he said.

"To Craig’s family, his parents Ray and Jackie, his sister Kellie, brother in law Darragh and nephew Bobbie, I wish to extend my deepest condolences and all our thoughts remain with Craig’s co-driver James Fulton.

"May they all find the strength and support they need at this unimaginably tragic time."

Paying tribute on Twitter, the WRC said: “The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen's passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time."

In February, Breen – whose father Ray was an Irish champion – finished second to Ott Tanak at Rally Sweden in his first WRC event of the season.

The result equalled his career best result after he also claimed runner-up finishes in Sweden 2018, Estonia, 2020-2021, Belgium 2021 and Sardinia last year.

Breen had rejoined Hyundai for the 2023 WRC season after driving for the M-Sport Ford World Rally team last season.

A statement from his team said: “Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally.

“Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time.

“Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and his many fans.