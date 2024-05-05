'It’s a good achievement' - Annadale Striders star is Northern Ireland's top men's finisher at Belfast Marathon in first-ever race while women's record is broken
Representing Annadale Striders, Eskander finished ninth – less than eight minutes behind winner Mathew Kiplimo Kemboi from Kenya – while Aweke Ayalew Yimer and Moses Kilmulwo Tuyange made up the men’s podium.
Kemboi posted a time of 2:14:44 with Yimer only eight seconds further behind in a dramatic conclusion to the 26.2 mile race, but Eskander was able to claim the title of Northern Ireland’s best for 2024.
"This is my first marathon so it’s a good achievement,” he told BBC Sport NI. “I tried to balance a steady pace and finish in a good time.
"Training is hard, but it was good. I had to work hard and it was great. I can run faster than my time here, but it’s alright for now!
"Annadale Striders is my club and they’re really supportive. Annadale has supported me and helped me work hard over the last few years.
"This will not be my last marathon. It’s good for my first marathon and I’ll be continuing. It’s a good achievement.”
Elsewhere, Beatrice Jepkemei set a new women’s Belfast Marathon record by crossing the line in a time of 2:35:03, beating the previous best from Ukraine’s Nataliya Lehonkova (2:36:50) in 2013.
North Belfast women Gladys Ganiel, who won the 2022 event and celebrated her 47th birthday earlier this year, finished fourth behind Jepkemei, Morocco's Lalla Aziza Alaoui Selsouli and last year’s victor Shewaye Woldemeskel.
