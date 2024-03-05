'I've come here to win as that's what it's all about', says Mark Allen after epic deciding frame victory against Mark Selby at the World Masters of Snooker in Saudi Arabia
Selby moved 2-0 ahead early doors - including a break of 84 in frame two - but Allen reduced the deficit with a run of 71.
However, Selby would move 3-1 ahead and two frames away from victory but spurned chances to get over the line, resulting in Allen setting-up a final frame decider by levelling at 3-3.
Allen trailed 12-57 in the final frame and required two snookers which he achieved when Selby failed to escape a snooker and left a free ball.
The drama would continue as both players missed chances to claim victory when in amongst the balls.
Remarkably, the contest would come down to the final two balls as Allen was snookered beside the black with the pink over the corner pocket.
However, Antrim man Allen would play a sublime shot up and down the table to hit the pink and pot it, leaving the white in the knuckles of the pocket.
Allen - who has three titles to his name this season - would still need the final black which he potted via the cushion with a double to seal a last four place.
He told Eurosport after the match: "It had everything, didn't it?
"There were a few misses, some good safety play and a lot of drama at the end.
"I felt I wanted to go out by going for it.
"I went for the double despite there being an easy safety, but you know what Mark is like, he makes you work for everything so I could have been waiting a while for another chance.
"There was a bit of pressure and you don't get that in an exhibition.
"It was great fun and the crowd got involved towards the end as it was dramatic."
Allen will face either Ali Carter or Luca Brecel in the semi-final tomorrow and the world number three says he's there to win.
"That's what we play for. You want to play the best players in the biggest tournaments and you want to create drama for the crowd," he added.
"I've come here to win as that's what it's all about.
"Every player who has come here this week will have fancied their chances to win.
"I'm still here and there's only going to be four players left by the time I play again, so I've got as good a chance as anyone.
The last four matches and the best-of-nine frame final take place on Wednesday.
The winner will collect £250,000 out of a total prize fund of £800,000.