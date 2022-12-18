Japan late strike consigns Ireland to fourth place in hockey's Nations Cup

Sean Dancer’s young side played an attractive brand of hockey all week, going toe-to-toe with some of the best sides in the world, but Japan’s cutting edge in front of goal made the difference in the end.

Despite a goalless first half, this bronze medal match was anything but cagey. Japan put pressure on the Ireland defence in the outlet, winning plenty of ball in their attacking half but tending to waste possession. Ireland, by contrast, looked dangerous on the counter, Carey twins Michelle and Niamh particularly dangerous using their speed and skill on the wings.The third quarter was one for the neutral, four goals being scored as Ireland went in front twice, only for Japan to come back almost immediately on both occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the end, it was, perhaps, indiscipline that cost Ireland, two green cards in the final quarter giving Japan the edge for four minutes of the toughest part of the game. With under five minutes to go, a beautifully struck ball from the right bounced through to a Japan player on the post who, under pressure from her defender, put the ball across goal in the air, and Japan captain Yuri Nagai tapped a difficult chance in to give her team the deciding goal.

Coach Sean Dancer is pleased with his team’s progress, if not today’s result. “Obviously we’re very disappointed not to get the third place today,” he admitted. “We felt we played some really good hockey over the last few days and we were up for the game today but credit to Japan, they were pretty good and they took their opportunities. So, we’re disappointed with today but overall, really pleased with what we’re doing.”

He is full of praise for the new tournament for nations just outside the top level. “I think Nations Cup is a great innovation by the FIH,” he said. “It allows teams just outside the top 10, like us, to play some quality games and it’s really important for us to play these games under pressure.