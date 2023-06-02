By the end of the day he added two more premier wins. The Motorcycle Racing GasGas rider was in devastating form at round four of the 360 Events Ulster Championship meeting.

“I’m really happy with the results, and the 400th MRA win was special.

"In race one I was second for a while but I was getting pelted with stones from Richard Bird’s rear wheel and I had to get through, before I got wrecked,” he explained.

Richard Bird (57) leads Jason Meara (10) Joshua McCorkell (161) Niall Cregan (945) and the pack on the opening lap of the premier class at Tandragee

After two more comfortable wins, he added: “Coming back from a damaged knee ligament and still not feeling one hundred percent, I gained confidence as the day went on. I’m now looking forward to getting back to the British Championship in the next couple of weeks.”

Lisburn’s Richard Bird on the AllMoto Yamaha finished second overall with fonaCAB KTM rider Jay McCrum completing the rostrum.

Two wins and a second place gave Donaghcloney’s Niall Cregan overall victory in the Experts MX2 class over James Mackrell and Fin Wilson.

It was a double celebration for the Meara family when 16-year-old Jack took the overall result in the semi expert MX2, while Sean Laverty claimed the semi expert MX1 class overall.

Rory Cultra stretched his clubman MX2 championship lead with overall victory after two wins and a second.

Nicolas Jose Camilo was unbeaten in the clubman MX1 while Ben McConville dominated the 125 youth class with Cookstown’s James McAdoo winning the 250 youth.

Local riders were in action at round four of the Revo British Championship at Blaxhall where Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick was the best of the adults finishing tenth in the MX2 class on the Chambers Husqvarna. McCormick qualified tenth and finished both races in tenth place.

It was an eventful day for the MX2 competitors with all sorts of problems with the start gate. Both races were restarted on numerous occasions.

In fact, race one was eventfully started with an old-fashioned drop flag start.

McCormick was sixth off the start but dropped back to eleventh before fighting back to tenth. It was much of the same in race two with the local rider again crossing the line in tenth place after battling with team mate Ben Franklin for ninth.

He said: “I made decent starts but made small mistakes in the middle of the races.

"It was annoying but I was still happy with tenth overall.

"I’m now looking forward to round two of the MX Nationals at the new Monster Mountain track in Wales this weekend."

In the MX1 class Ballyclare’s Martin Barr qualified sixth fastest but could only manage thirteenth overall behind Dubliner Stuart Edmonds.

Omagh teenager Lewis Spratt qualified ninth fastest in the B/W85 class before finishing race one in eighth. In race two the McCullaghs Centra/Todds Leap KTM rider held fifth for half the race but had dropped to sixth when the red flags came out with three laps remaining.

He ended up sixth overall and remains fifth in the championship.

