John Higgins says he 'can't wait' to play Mark Allen as Scotsman sets-up semi-final clash at the Champion of Champions
The Scot posted a break of 96 in the opening frame, having been on course for a maximum 147, before Ding – playing in place of Ronnie O’Sullivan following his withdrawal on Tuesday – hit back with a 106 to draw level.
Higgins then surged to victory in fine style, making breaks of 83, 80, 92, 86 and 82 as he claimed the next five frames.
The 48-year-old, who had earlier defeated Chris Wakelin 4-0, told wst.tv: “I felt good out there today and I really enjoyed it. It’s a brilliant venue and I can’t wait to come back on Saturday (to face Allen).
“Me and Mark always have great matches. Last time he pipped me 9-8 in the (2021) Northern Ireland (Open) final so maybe I owe him one back. I can’t wait to play him.”
Ding’s earlier match on Wednesday had seen him win 4-3 against fellow Chinese player Zhang Anda.
On Monday, Allen became the first player to book his ticket into the semi-final after he defeated Ali Carter 6-2 at the University of Bolton Stadium.
The world number four romped into a 5-1 lead before Carter hit back with a 143 clearance to keep the match alive.
But the victory was sealed in the next frame to send Allen to his sixth semi-final spot in his last nine appearances at the tournament.
He told ITV Sport: “Things were much better after a nervy start against Jimmy (White, in the previous round) earlier. I got a bit lucky in there, which is what you need.
“I think that’s been going against me this season, but I got it there. Those sorts of performances have been few and far between, I feel like I’ve turned a corner in the last few weeks, but I’m still not where I want to be.”
Earlier in the day, Allen had eased past White 4-1 to set up the meeting with Carter, who had won through 4-3 in a tense game against Mark Selby.
Meanwhile, Barry Hawkins has also swept into the semi-finals with two commanding displays.
The 44-year-old whitewashed world champion Luca Brecel 4-0 in the first group match and then sank Robert Milkins 6-2.
Milkins had earlier beaten an off-colour Mark Williams 4-2.
His opponent in the other last four clash will be confirmed later today.