John Higgins powered into the Champion of Champions semi-finals as he beat Ding Junhui 6-1 in Bolton to set up a clash with Mark Allen.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Scot posted a break of 96 in the opening frame, having been on course for a maximum 147, before Ding – playing in place of Ronnie O’Sullivan following his withdrawal on Tuesday – hit back with a 106 to draw level.

Higgins then surged to victory in fine style, making breaks of 83, 80, 92, 86 and 82 as he claimed the next five frames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 48-year-old, who had earlier defeated Chris Wakelin 4-0, told wst.tv: “I felt good out there today and I really enjoyed it. It’s a brilliant venue and I can’t wait to come back on Saturday (to face Allen).

Mark Allen will face John Higgins in the semi-final of the Champion of Champions event on Saturday

“Me and Mark always have great matches. Last time he pipped me 9-8 in the (2021) Northern Ireland (Open) final so maybe I owe him one back. I can’t wait to play him.”

Ding’s earlier match on Wednesday had seen him win 4-3 against fellow Chinese player Zhang Anda.

On Monday, Allen became the first player to book his ticket into the semi-final after he defeated Ali Carter 6-2 at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The world number four romped into a 5-1 lead before Carter hit back with a 143 clearance to keep the match alive.

But the victory was sealed in the next frame to send Allen to his sixth semi-final spot in his last nine appearances at the tournament.

He told ITV Sport: “Things were much better after a nervy start against Jimmy (White, in the previous round) earlier. I got a bit lucky in there, which is what you need.

“I think that’s been going against me this season, but I got it there. Those sorts of performances have been few and far between, I feel like I’ve turned a corner in the last few weeks, but I’m still not where I want to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the day, Allen had eased past White 4-1 to set up the meeting with Carter, who had won through 4-3 in a tense game against Mark Selby.

Meanwhile, Barry Hawkins has also swept into the semi-finals with two commanding displays.

The 44-year-old whitewashed world champion Luca Brecel 4-0 in the first group match and then sank Robert Milkins 6-2.

Milkins had earlier beaten an off-colour Mark Williams 4-2.