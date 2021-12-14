Jonny Bell retirement call after ‘magical era’ with Ireland

The fearless defender from Lisnagarvey says it is a natural time for him to step away following a superb career, with his last formal cap coming in 2019 at the Olympic qualifiers in Vancouver against Canada.

“I can look back at all the great things we did between 2012 and 2019, it really was a magical era to be part of and I am very lucky my career coincided with that period for Irish men’s hockey,” the 34-year-old Bell said. “There have been better players than me down the years who didn’t get that so I am very grateful.

“For me, it is the friendships I have taken away, getting to play with so many guys who are lifelong friends which is something I really cherish.

Jonny Bell on duty for Ireland. Pic courtesy of Adrian Boehm

“There are endless coaches to thank from my early days up to the likes of Craig Fulton to Paul Revington and numerous club coaches but also the support staff - the likes of Lisa Costley, Niamh Maguire, who kept my body going so long and the people in the office like Joan Morgan and Adam Grainger who booked flights and got programs organised.

“They don’t often get a lot of thanks but they really make an impact.

“To my own club mates who have provided that competitive edge at club training to keep me sharp over the years, Erroll Lutton who has been a source of good advice and mentorship.

“And, of course, to my own family, Mum and Dad, who always helped me maintain a useful sense of perspective and my girlfriend Ashley - who is now my wife - for her support and encouragement!

“Growing up, playing for Lisnagarvey was always my priority...I always looked up to the guys playing for the first 11 and that was my only focus.

“I never really thought too seriously about playing internationally until I got that first call-up from Paul Revington for a training session.”

He described the Olympic Games in Rio during 2016 as “a year like no other”.

“There was a real fervour and clamour of interest along with media interest for Irish hockey,” he said. “It was uncharted waters, exciting but nerve-wracking to be part of.

“It was certainly a magical year and one I look back on with fond memories.

“It was a challenge to keep everyone playing for the team.

“Because ultimately everyone just wants to be on that plane.

“Selection plays into the mix and made it a challenge for the unique chemistry we made within the group...you didn’t want to lose that.

“At the time, you think about the results and could you have done better, punched more above our weight like we were used to.

“When time moves on, you look back with more leniency: ‘we made it to the Olympics, we are Olympians, we brought Irish hockey to the top table’.

“I am very proud of all the achievements we had...getting to captain the team was an incredible privilege, something I never thought would happen.

“For me it’s time to focus on other things in my life - work, married life, club hockey and, down the line, I wouldn’t mind getting involved in coaching and giving back to the sport in Ireland because I got an awful lot out of it and feel I can make a contribution.”

