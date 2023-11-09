Antrim cueist Jordan Brown is one step away from his second ranking event final after beating Stephen Maguire in the International Championship in China.

The 36-year-old held his nerve to defeat the Scotsman in a final frame decider to set-up a last-four clash against Tom Ford.

After beating Sean O'Sullivan in qualifying, Brown has overcome David Gilbert, John Higgins and Maguire en route to the semi-final which will be played tomorrow.

Ford has displayed good form this week after wins against Cao Yupeng, Marco Fu, Mark Selby and Barry Hawkins.

Northern Ireland's Jordan Brown

Brown – know as ‘The Antrim Ferrari’ - already has a ranking title to his name after famously beating Ronnie O’Sullivan at the Welsh Open in February 2021.

The deep run in China will give Brown’s ranking a boost as he’s guaranteed to leave Tianjin with £33,000.

In the other semi-final, Ronnie O’Sullivan will face Zhang Anda for a spot in Sunday’s final.

Brown was quoted on the World Snooker Tour website this week during the tournament as saying: “It has been a tough couple of years since I won the Welsh.

"I’m always working hard and trying to look for that little bit of an edge.

"In the last couple of months I have won some matches that have caused me to grow in confidence.

"It has been frustrating but it is finally coming all together now...I have been struggling, but I’m really trying to get my form back and I feel like I’m playing better than ever.

"I feel my game is good enough to win any tournament and I’m certainly not frightened of anybody because I just concentrate on myself.