Spaniard Jorge Martin won the Grand Prix of Portugal from Enea Bastianini and Pedro Acosta

The 26-year-old Spaniard may have lost his ‘king of the sprint race’ title to fellow Spaniard Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing), when he had to settle for third behind Marc Marquez (Gresini Ducati), however he put that behind him with a perfect 26-lap feature race.

Martin led from Turn 1 and controlled the race, taking the chequered flag 0.882s ahead of Italian Enea Bastianini on the factory Leonovo Ducati after Vinales suffered bike problems and crashed out of second place on the last lap.

“I didn't have any any issues with the bike,” said Martin. “I was feeling really good with the medium already on on Friday and I knew what I was able or capable of.

“I started fast straight away. I wanted to take the lead and then I was trying to be good on the tyres. Step-by-step I was improving the lap times and that was enough to fight for the win.

"Finally, it's a big relief after last season to win again because I feel I am competitive and I can do it again.”

Rookie MotoGP sensation, 19-year-old Italian Pedro Acosta, became the third youngest ever podium finisher in premier class history when he powered the Red Bull GasGas Factory Tech3 to third.

Acosta had passed Marc Marquez on lap eight and reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia on lap 21 before opening a gap over the GP legends.

Marquez made his move to pass Bagnaia with three laps remaining at Turn 5. The eight-times champion ran slightly wide allowing Bagnaia to try and get the cutback, resulting in both riders crashing out.

Acosta said: “We have the first podium, today is not red Ducati, today is red GasGas!

"We need to be more happy about the way that we managed this race, because in Qatar we destroyed the tyres. So we need to be super happy because we are making progress.”

Spaniard Aron Canet claimed his maiden win in the Moto2 class with an emphatic victory in Portugal over American Joe Roberts and Manuel Gonzalez.

Columbian Daniel Holgado claimed his fourth Moto3 victory and now leads the championship by seven points from Spaniard David Alonso.