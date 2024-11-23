Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Irish pair Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney made winning starts in the first round of the Players Championships Finals.

Broughshane man Rock won five successive legs to record a 6-1 victory again Ricky Evans on the first night of action in Minehead.

Rock's highest check-out was 110 as he faces Jermaine Wattimena in the next round.

Gurney, known as 'Super Chin' reeled off five successive legs against world number 17 Peter Wright, meaning he was one away from victory.

Daryl Gurney will face Jermaine Wattimena in the second round of the Players Championships Finals

Despite Scotsman Wright making it 5-1, Gurney took out 83 to seal his passage through to the next round, where he will face former world champion Michael Smith.

However, Fermanagh's Brendan Dolan crashed out as he was beaten 6-2 by Germany's Martin Schindler.

Elsewhere, Luke Littler continued his hot streak after demolishing Rob Cross.

The 17-year-old won his third major title of the year when he was crowned Grand Slam of Darts champion last Sunday after a week of scintillating performances.

And it was still party time at Butlin’s Minehead as he beat former world champion Cross 6-0 in little over 15 minutes.

He was virtually unplayable, averaging a mammoth 112.73, which is the second highest in the tournament’s history.

It is still early days in a relentless format, with multiple matches on Saturday and Sunday, but Littler will be the player to beat on this form.

Elsewhere, veteran Ian White reeled in a big fish as he sent Michael van Gerwen packing.

Nobody has won more titles than the Dutchman’s seven but he did not even make the weekend as White cruised to a 6-1 victory.

The 54-year-old averaged 102 and took out a 170 finish – the highest possible checkout on the board.

It leaves Van Gerwen in crisis as defeat condemns him to a calendar year without a televised title for just the second time since 2012.

Gerwyn Price’s miserable form also continued as he was dumped out by Frenchman Thibault Tricole.

Dimitri van den Bergh, top seed Chris Dobey and James Wade were also first-round losers on a bumper day’s play.

Gary Anderson was another former world champion to perish in the first round as he was beaten 6-5 by Ryan Meikle.