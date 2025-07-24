Josh Rock 'can't put into words how important' World Matchplay victory over Michael van Gerwen was after setting up Gerwyn Price showdown

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Josh Rock of Northern Ireland celebrates after victory in the Second Round match between Michael van Gerwen of the Netherlands and Josh Rock of Northern Ireland on day five of the 2025 Betfred World Matchplay at Winter Gardens on July 23, 2025 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Northern Ireland’s World Cup hero Josh Rock admits he “can't put into words how important” his dramatic World Matchplay triumph over Michael van Gerwen was after setting up a quarter-final showdown against Gerwyn Price.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rock, who created history alongside Daryl Gurney by claiming Northern Ireland’s maiden World Cup crown last month, continues to impress on the biggest stage and defeated three-time world champion van Gerwen 13-11, hitting nine 180s in Blackpool.

Broughshane native Rock has won four Players Championships titles and celebrated European Tour glory at last year’s Dutch Darts Championship, but he’s still seeking a first major crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old has now set up a last-eight clash on Friday evening with Price, who defeated Rock’s countryman Gurney before progressing past Chris Dobey at the Winter Gardens.

"The emotions are very high,” said Rock. “I can't put into words how important that was and how good it was to be involved in that game.

"My heart was beating out of my chest.

"It has taken a couple of years for me to arrive. Everybody knows what's going on behind the scenes...I got asked 'if that was last year would you have won?' and there's no chance.

"I'm more experienced and know how to win. I think I've proved it against MVG. When you're playing the best players in the world you can prove you're ready for it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland defeated a Welsh side containing Price and Jonny Clayton in the World Cup final with Rock starring throughout the tournament.

Gurney faced off against Price in the World Matchplay’s opening round and there were feisty scenes at the conclusion as the pair exchanged words while shaking hands.

While Rock isn’t seeking any retribution for his fellow Northern Irishman, he knows it’s going to be an emotional showdown with Price.

"I'm looking forward to it and so will he after the World Cup,” added Rock. “We were both giving it large and there'll be a lot of giving it on stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's going to be a good match. What happened between Gezzy and Daryl is between them. It will be a very interesting match.