Josh Rock 'can't put into words how important' World Matchplay victory over Michael van Gerwen was after setting up Gerwyn Price showdown
Rock, who created history alongside Daryl Gurney by claiming Northern Ireland’s maiden World Cup crown last month, continues to impress on the biggest stage and defeated three-time world champion van Gerwen 13-11, hitting nine 180s in Blackpool.
Broughshane native Rock has won four Players Championships titles and celebrated European Tour glory at last year’s Dutch Darts Championship, but he’s still seeking a first major crown.
The 24-year-old has now set up a last-eight clash on Friday evening with Price, who defeated Rock’s countryman Gurney before progressing past Chris Dobey at the Winter Gardens.
"The emotions are very high,” said Rock. “I can't put into words how important that was and how good it was to be involved in that game.
"My heart was beating out of my chest.
"It has taken a couple of years for me to arrive. Everybody knows what's going on behind the scenes...I got asked 'if that was last year would you have won?' and there's no chance.
"I'm more experienced and know how to win. I think I've proved it against MVG. When you're playing the best players in the world you can prove you're ready for it."
Northern Ireland defeated a Welsh side containing Price and Jonny Clayton in the World Cup final with Rock starring throughout the tournament.
Gurney faced off against Price in the World Matchplay’s opening round and there were feisty scenes at the conclusion as the pair exchanged words while shaking hands.
While Rock isn’t seeking any retribution for his fellow Northern Irishman, he knows it’s going to be an emotional showdown with Price.
"I'm looking forward to it and so will he after the World Cup,” added Rock. “We were both giving it large and there'll be a lot of giving it on stage.
"It's going to be a good match. What happened between Gezzy and Daryl is between them. It will be a very interesting match.
"I don't feel pressure to win a major...when the time is right I'll win one. That's what I believe."
