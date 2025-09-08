​Northern Ireland’s Josh Rock suffered a second successive European Tour final heartbreak but stood defiant “I’m starting to be a proper dart player now”.

Having lost out in Belgium to Luke Littler at the showpiece showdown, Rock was back on the big stage in the Czech Republic.

However, it was a case of pain in Prague for the Broughshane thrower as Humphries came out on top by 8-5 over the Gambrinus Czech Darts Open.

Rock’s run to the final featured a hat-trick of wins over Netherlands players – starting with his 103 average and 6-4 success against Michael van Gerwen.

Northern Ireland's Josh Rock. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

He posted a 6-1 win over Jermaine Wattimena with 110 average before semi-final joy against Gian van Veen by 7-3.

Rock, who earlier this year won the World Cup of Darts with Northern Ireland alongside Daryl Gurney, said on the official PDC website: “Luke and I didn’t play to our full potential there.

"I never had a good record here in Prague, but now I’ve improved on that and I’m happy with the last two weekends I’ve had.

“It’s not every day you make back-to-back European Tour finals and I’ll get another title soon.

“I’m starting to be a proper dart player now and I’m looking forward to the rest of the year, so it's on to the next one.”

Humphries closed out treble joy in the Gambrinus Czech Darts Open for his eighth European Tour crown overall – fighting back from 3-1 down.