Josh Rock (pictured) was beaten by Luke Littler in the semi-final of the World Matchplay

World champion Luke Little survived an early scare to book his first Betfred World Matchplay final after an historic encounter against Josh Rock at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

The 18-year-old recovered from being 5-0 down in less than 10 minutes to close out a 17-4 win, which included a perfect nine-darter which he admits kick-started his comeback.

Twenty-nine 180s was the most in World Matchplay history as Littler, who had 15 of those, finished with a 107.5 average – Rock averaged 104.1 – and is one victory away from becoming only the fifth person to win the Triple Crown of World Championship, World Matchplay and Premier League.

“It was an incredible game. I wasn’t happy at 5-0 down, it was a slow start but I picked myself up,” Little told Sky Sports.

“I wouldn’t say Josh fell off but those first five legs from him were unbelievable. I just said to myself ‘you can do it, you have been here before’ – and I’ve done it again.

“As soon as I got into the lead, I just had to break and hold and get that two-leg advantage which I did and hold my own throw.”

On his nine-dart finish – in a leg where Rock had thrown successive 180s to set up a nine-darter himself – he added: “It definitely sparked me into life. I didn’t want to give it big because I was playing awful.”

His opponent in the final is James Wade, who admitted he “hated every minute” of his epic 20-18 win over Jonny Clayton to reach his seventh final.

The 42-year-old Englishman, who last won this event 18 years ago, had been 7-2 and 16-10 up and needed just one leg for victory only for his opponent to win six in a row and force extra legs.

Clayton then missed two doubles to level at 19-19 and Wade staggered over the line.

“I’m done. I think Jonny just let me off at the last minute – but I let him off before that,” he told Sky Sports.