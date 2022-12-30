The 21-year-old thrower from Broughshane won three matches on his debut at Alexandra Palace.

But against the former Premier League champion, Rock missed 34 darts at the outer ring and despite his heavy scoring it was Clayton who hit the clutch doubles to move into the quarter-finals.

Rock only hit 12 of his 46 shots to win legs, while Clayton was 53 per cent on his doubles.

Northern Ireland's Josh Rock

Clayton – nicknamed ‘The Ferret’ - knew he was in a game, praising Rock after hitting the winning D18.

"I am delighted,” said Clayton on Sky Sports following the interview. “Josh is an up-and-coming star...he is fantastic.

"What a nice guy and what a player, I had to do a job and I did it.

"That's all I can say.

“At this stage of the tournament there are no easy games.

"We are all chasing this big trophy and fingers crossed it will be my year."

It was the third time in his first season in the PDC that Rock had reached the last 16 of a televised major, exiting the previous two to Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith.

Rock was imperious in the first set, winning it 3-0 against the throw in 11, 11 and 15 darts by averaging just shy 110.

And when he took the first leg of the fourth set he looked like he was going to blow Clayton away.

However, Rock’s double trouble started with Clayton taking three legs on the spin to level at 1-1.

It was a case of more outer ring misery for Rock in the third set as the Welshman took a 2-1 lead.

Rock missed four darts double to clinch the fourth set in the deciding leg but Clayton missed D11 for a 79 checkout and the Northern Ireland-born thrower pinged D5 to level.

Rock punished another Clayton miss by hitting D6 to go 3-2 up.

And when he took the first leg of the sixth set, he was only two legs away from the quarter-final.

However, Rock’s scoring deserted him and he averaged 87.