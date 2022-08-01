Judokas Yasmin Javadian and Nathon Burns add to medal haul

Yasmin Javadian beat Mozambique’s Jacira Ferreira in the women’s -52kg category with Nathon Burns overcoming Scotland’s Alexander Short to take men’s -66kg bronze.

Javadian regrouped after missing out on a place in the final following her defeat Australia’s Tinka Easton to earn a classy victory over Ferreira in the golden score period.

Burns bounced back from a quarter-final before seeing off defeat Zambia’s Steven Mungandu in the repechage bout. An impressive display in the bronze medal match saw him overcome Short.

Northern Ireland’s Nathon Burns (left) with his Bronze medal won in the Men’s Judo -66kg and Yasmin Javadian (right) with her Bronze medal won in the Women’s -52 kg

Earlier in the day in the 66kg category Callum Nash lost to Cypriot opponent Georgios Balarjishvili in the last 16.

Martin McHugh and Sam Barkley missed out on the gold in the men’s pairs lawn bowls following their 22-14 defeat to Welsh duo Daniel Salmon and Jarrad Breen.

The duo will face Scotland in the bronze medal match this morning.

In the boxing Jude Gallagher and Clepson dos Santos made it through to the quarter-finals of the featherweight and flyweight divisions respectively.

Tyrone native Gallagher stunned the home crowd by stopping local favourite Niall Farrell in the first round.

Dos Santos is now within one win of a medal following his 3-2 victory over Ghanaian Yaw Samuel Addo.

Swimmer Victoria Catterson narrowly missed out on a place in the women’s 100m freestyle final.