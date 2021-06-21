Katie Mullan excited by Olympic squad selection

In November 2019 the women’s hockey team became the first Irish women’s hockey team to qualify for the Olympic Games, when they bettered Canada on Irish soil in front of a home crowd.

The Tokyo 2020 team is largely formed from that record breaking crew, which also features the majority of the 2018 World Cup Silver Medal winning squad.

Team captain and 2018 World Cup Silver Medallist, Mullan is proud of the team.

Ireland captain Katie Mullan

“With competition in our squad at its best and only 16 spots available, we always knew this was going to be the toughest selection,” she said.

“31 players have played a massive role in our preparations over the past 10 months and we are honoured to represent the Green Army at the Olympic games.

"There has been a tremendous amount of work put in by the girls and each of them deserve this opportunity. It’s an exciting time for us and our families.”

In Tokyo, the team will compete in Pool A, alongside South Africa, the Netherlands, Germany, India and Olympic Champions, Great Britain.

Their first competition takes place on Saturday 24th July against South Africa.

Coach for the women’s team, Sean Dancer said: “The Olympics is the pinnacle of our sport. We are excited and privileged to be the group representing Ireland’s women’s team at their first ever Olympics.

“It is important to acknowledge all the hard work and sacrifice of everyone that has been involved now and in previously with the team to get to this point.

“We are going to take the key lessons from the recent Europeans to make the gains we need for the Olympics.”

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020, Tricia Heberle added: “It’s great to welcome the Women’s Hockey team, for their first Olympic Games, but I know this has been a difficult selection.

"I’m excited for this team as I know they are going to be fierce competitors in Tokyo.”

