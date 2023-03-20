Ireland's Taylor, 36, will bid to remain unbeaten and become a two-weight undisputed world champion in her first professional fight in her home country at the 3Arena in Dublin.

The undisputed world lightweight champion won a landmark points decision in May against previously unbeaten Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano in the first women's fight to top the bill at New York's Madison Square Garden.

When asked if it will be the biggest test of her career, Taylor said: "Absolutely. It's incredible that after 22 fights I'm finally making my home-coming fight.

Katie Taylor during a press conference at The Mansion House, Dublin

"Big-time boxing is coming back to Ireland and not with just an ordinary fight, it's two undisputed champions going head-to-head."

Taylor challenged Northampton's unbeaten Cameron via social media earlier this month after Serrano had pulled out of their scheduled rematch due to injury.

"This is one of the most exciting fights out there right now," Taylor said. "Once I heard Serrano was out, Chantelle was the obvious choice."

Cameron has won all 17 of her professional fights and promoter Eddie Hearn has noted it will be the first time that two undefeated and undisputed reigning world champions have faced each other in the sport.

Taylor said "I think this could be another fight of the year contender, but ultimately I do have more experience in the bigger fights.

"I've fought the better opponents and I'm going to be mentally, physically and spiritually more prepared than ever. I do expect a tough fight obviously, but please God I'll be going home a two-weight undisputed champion.

"She has a spotless career, undisputed champion and she has the style to make this another epic."

Cameron won a unanimous points decision against American Jessica McCaskill in Abu Dhabi in November to become the UK's first undisputed female champion.