Taylor beat Serrano via a split decision in the first women’s contest to top the bill at Madison Square Garden last April.

The 36-year-old confirmed the rematch after joining Serrano in the ring following the Puerto Rican’s win on points over Erika Cruz in New York on Saturday.

“This is more than a dream come true,” unbeaten lightweight champion Taylor said.

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor pose in the ring after her fight against Erika Cruz at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

“The last fight was epic and I expect nothing less for the next one.”

Serrano’s victory over Cruz made her the undisputed featherweight world champion.

The rematch is scheduled to take place at Dublin’s 3Arena after negotiations between the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) and promoters Matchroom to stage it at Croke Park fell through over “security costs”.