Landmark gold for Ireland girls thanks to Ulster trio

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 13th Jul 2024, 16:38 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2024, 16:48 BST
Belfast-based Ormeau Table Tennis Club players Grace Looney, Niamh Mason and Anjali Singh with international coach Ranjit Singh after helping Ireland girls' under 18s to a landmark first British Schools' Championships gold. (Photo by Table Tennis Ulster).Belfast-based Ormeau Table Tennis Club players Grace Looney, Niamh Mason and Anjali Singh with international coach Ranjit Singh after helping Ireland girls' under 18s to a landmark first British Schools' Championships gold. (Photo by Table Tennis Ulster).
Belfast-based Ormeau Table Tennis Club players Grace Looney, Niamh Mason and Anjali Singh with international coach Ranjit Singh after helping Ireland girls' under 18s to a landmark first British Schools' Championships gold. (Photo by Table Tennis Ulster).
Three Belfast-based table tennis players recently helped Ireland girls’ under 18s to a landmark first Senior Schools’ Championships gold medal.

Ormeau Table Tennis Club’s Anjali Singh, Grace Looney and Niamh Mason returned from the Isle of Man as senior schools’ champions thanks to a 3-0 defeat of England A in the finals.

"The team had lost in the group stage to the English team by 4-1 and later won in the finals against them 3-0,” said Ireland coach Ranjit Singh. “It was remarkable resilience from the girls.

"We went through the lesson and learned from the loss to convert it to a gold medal.”

Singh also finished as singles champion by defeating Looney, having reached the final with wins over England’s Connie Dumelow and Wales’ Ruby Elliot each by 3-1 scorelines.

Looney’s path to the main event featured a 3-2 semi-final success against England’s Zarita Lo plus 3-0 victory over Scotland’s Amelia Smolarek.

The players credit practice sessions featuring support from Ormeau Table Tennis Club, the Ulster performance squad and Ireland national squad as key.

