Landmark gold for Ireland girls thanks to Ulster trio
Ormeau Table Tennis Club’s Anjali Singh, Grace Looney and Niamh Mason returned from the Isle of Man as senior schools’ champions thanks to a 3-0 defeat of England A in the finals.
"The team had lost in the group stage to the English team by 4-1 and later won in the finals against them 3-0,” said Ireland coach Ranjit Singh. “It was remarkable resilience from the girls.
"We went through the lesson and learned from the loss to convert it to a gold medal.”
Singh also finished as singles champion by defeating Looney, having reached the final with wins over England’s Connie Dumelow and Wales’ Ruby Elliot each by 3-1 scorelines.
Looney’s path to the main event featured a 3-2 semi-final success against England’s Zarita Lo plus 3-0 victory over Scotland’s Amelia Smolarek.
The players credit practice sessions featuring support from Ormeau Table Tennis Club, the Ulster performance squad and Ireland national squad as key.
