​Larne’s Danielle Hill has secured the qualifying time required for the Paris Olympics in the summer at the Irish National Swimming Championships.

​Hill’s Olympic Qualification Time (OQT) also established an Irish Championship Record of 59.11 in the 100m Backstroke. She also became the first Irish woman under the one-minute mark in the event.

Hill now joins Daniel Wiffen, Ellen Walshe and Mona McSharry who have already booked their place in Paris this summer.

With a target of 59.99, the 24-year-old was comfortably under to qualify for her second Olympic Games and the time puts her in prime position for a place on the Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay.

Hill said: “We all know what happened last time [Tokyo], I was so narrowly close.

"I think this time, I had that 59.99, the first Irish woman to go sub 1 minute, and I just wanted to cement it – I didn’t want any questions asked.I just went for it and thankfully dipped under.

"It’s pretty special I have to say, it’s probably a little bit more special than the first, because I know where I’ve been the past two or three years.

"I know where I was nine months ago, ready to walk away from the sport. This to me is a relief, but I’m ready to go again now.”

In the Men’s 100m Backstroke, fellow Larne swimmer Conor Feguson was just outside the OQT of 53.74 with a time of 54.12.