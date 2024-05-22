Larne swimmer Danielle Hill seals Paris Olympics place at Irish National Swimming Championships
Hill’s Olympic Qualification Time (OQT) also established an Irish Championship Record of 59.11 in the 100m Backstroke. She also became the first Irish woman under the one-minute mark in the event.
Hill now joins Daniel Wiffen, Ellen Walshe and Mona McSharry who have already booked their place in Paris this summer.
With a target of 59.99, the 24-year-old was comfortably under to qualify for her second Olympic Games and the time puts her in prime position for a place on the Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay.
Hill said: “We all know what happened last time [Tokyo], I was so narrowly close.
"I think this time, I had that 59.99, the first Irish woman to go sub 1 minute, and I just wanted to cement it – I didn’t want any questions asked.I just went for it and thankfully dipped under.
"It’s pretty special I have to say, it’s probably a little bit more special than the first, because I know where I’ve been the past two or three years.
"I know where I was nine months ago, ready to walk away from the sport. This to me is a relief, but I’m ready to go again now.”
In the Men’s 100m Backstroke, fellow Larne swimmer Conor Feguson was just outside the OQT of 53.74 with a time of 54.12.
Ferguson will have another opportunity to qualify in Thursday’s final.