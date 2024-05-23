Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Larne swimmers Conor Ferguson and Nathan Wiffen have missed out on securing individual places at the Paris Olympics at the Irish Swimming Championships.

Competing in the 100m backstroke, Ferguson was 0.25s outside the qualifying mark as his final chance went begging.

However, Ferguson could still secure a spot in the medley relay squad for the summer Games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His Larne club-mate Danielle Hill booked her plane ticket to Paris in the women’s 100m backstroke on Wednesday.

Larne swimmer Conor Ferguson

Meanwhile, Wiffen was paced by his brother Daniel in the 800m freestyle but his qualifying target time began to slip away in the final 200m.

He set a personal best of 7:54.69 which was outside the OQT mark of 7:51.65.

The twin brothers will swim together on Saturday morning in the heats of the 1500m, when Nathan will have a second opportunity to join his brother in Paris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the semi-finals of the 100m freestyle, Hill fended off Ards teenager Grace Davison and Belfast’s Victoria Catterson.

Davison (16) set a new Irish Junior Record of 55.88.

The trio will be up against each other again in Friday’s final.

Tom Fannon became Ireland’s fifth swimmer to qualify for the Games after he bettered his Irish senior record in the 50m freestyle, which was 0.02 inside the qualifying mark.