Larne's boccia star Claire Taggart narrowly misses out on Paralympics bronze medal

By Sports Desk
Published 1st Sep 2024, 12:26 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2024, 17:12 BST
Larne's Claire Taggart narrowly missed out on winning bronze in the BC2 women's individual boccia event at the Paralympics after a 5-2 defeat to Indonesia’s Gischa Zayana on Sunday.

The 19-year-old took an early 2-0 lead after the first end and doubled that advantage in the second, but Taggart fought back and claimed the third.

However, it wouldn’t be enough to deny Zayana the bronze with Boccia UK tweeting: “Claire Taggart misses out on bronze. But Claire, medals or not, we are immeasurably proud of you.”

Taggart was beaten 3-2 by Korea's Jeong Soyeong in the semi-finals earlier on Sunday.

The 29-year-old made history at the 2022 World Championships in Rio when she became BC2F World Champion, the first Northern Irish person to win a medal at a World Championships in boccia.

