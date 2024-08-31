Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Larne’s Claire Taggart lost out for Team GB yesterday but will still take her place this weekend in the Paralympic Games boccia quarter-finals.

​After a reverse by 4-3 to Portugal’s Cristina Goncalves Taggart said: “I’m a little disappointed with how I played. It is what it is but I’ll go home and prep and debrief the game and things like that. I wanted to top the group...but I have to think of the positives of being here and getting my first win yesterday.”

Now she takes on Hong Kong’s Yeung Hiu Lam this evening (6.35pm UK time) for a place in tomorrow’s BC2 quarter-finals, semi-finals and final programme.

Lisburn’s David Ross was a replacement as Team GB defeated Denmark in the wheelchair rugby group stages and now face France tonight (6.30pm UK time).