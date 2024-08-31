Larne's Claire Taggart ‘little disappointed’ but set for Paralympic Games push with Team GB into boccia medal weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
After a reverse by 4-3 to Portugal’s Cristina Goncalves Taggart said: “I’m a little disappointed with how I played. It is what it is but I’ll go home and prep and debrief the game and things like that. I wanted to top the group...but I have to think of the positives of being here and getting my first win yesterday.”
Now she takes on Hong Kong’s Yeung Hiu Lam this evening (6.35pm UK time) for a place in tomorrow’s BC2 quarter-finals, semi-finals and final programme.
Lisburn’s David Ross was a replacement as Team GB defeated Denmark in the wheelchair rugby group stages and now face France tonight (6.30pm UK time).
Ballyclare’s Katie Morrow will be hoping to feature for Team GB in the wheelchair basketball meeting with Canada this morning (9.30am UK time).