Larne's Claire Taggart makes winning start to boccia campaign for Team GB at Paralympic Games
“I’m pretty buzzing,” said Taggart, who first competed in Rio as a 21-year-old in 2016 and is targeting her first medal in a third Paralympics Games.
“I’ve been to three Paralympic Games and never won an individual game.
“I didn’t play individuals in Rio; I lost all three games individually in Tokyo so to get my first win over the line is a nice little settler and hopefully a good sign of things to come.
“I’m really excited for the rest of the competition. I’m hoping to keep getting into that flow and keep going.”
The Northern Ireland woman’s family wore special T-shirts for the occasion at the South Paris Area and Taggart joked she was glad her ‘Mum didn’t put my face on a T-shirt’.
“It’s been amazing to see Team Taggart in the stands, she said.
“I’m really pleased my Mum didn’t put my face on a T-shirt, but I’m ok with Team Taggart!”
GB’s David Ross from Lisburn and Katie Morrow from Antrim also began on a winning note in their respective wheelchair rugby and basketball competitions.
Morrow played the fourth quarter as her team defeated Spain 69-34 in their opening game in the Preliminary Round Group A, while Ross’s side beat Australia 58-55 in the Preliminary Round Group B game in the men’s wheelchair rugby.
Paralympic debutante Dearbhaile Brady from Feeny finished fifth in her heat in the S6 50m freestyle swimming. However, the Team Ireland swimmer missed out on a place in the final on Thursday night after setting the 10th fastest time.
