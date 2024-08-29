Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

World number one Claire Taggart made a winning start for Great Britain to her boccia campaign at the Paralympics.

The Larne player swept aside Ecuador’s Joselyn Leon 10-1 in Paris.

“I’m pretty buzzing,” said Taggart, who first competed in Rio as a 21-year-old in 2016 and is targeting her first medal in a third Paralympics Games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve been to three Paralympic Games and never won an individual game.

ParalympicsGB's boccia athlete, Claire Taggart made a winning start in Paris

“I didn’t play individuals in Rio; I lost all three games individually in Tokyo so to get my first win over the line is a nice little settler and hopefully a good sign of things to come.

“I’m really excited for the rest of the competition. I’m hoping to keep getting into that flow and keep going.”

The Northern Ireland woman’s family wore special T-shirts for the occasion at the South Paris Area and Taggart joked she was glad her ‘Mum didn’t put my face on a T-shirt’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been amazing to see Team Taggart in the stands, she said.

“I’m really pleased my Mum didn’t put my face on a T-shirt, but I’m ok with Team Taggart!”

GB’s David Ross from Lisburn and Katie Morrow from Antrim also began on a winning note in their respective wheelchair rugby and basketball competitions.

Morrow played the fourth quarter as her team defeated Spain 69-34 in their opening game in the Preliminary Round Group A, while Ross’s side beat Australia 58-55 in the Preliminary Round Group B game in the men’s wheelchair rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad