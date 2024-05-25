Larne's Danielle Hill double delight with Irish record and Olympic time
Having secured a seat for Paris earlier in the week across the women’s 100m backstroke, it was Dublin delight again when a time of 24.68 confirmed a spot as Ireland’s fastest-ever female in the water over the 50m freestyle.
The 24-year-old had previously set the Irish record time of 24.95 across the earlier heats before managing to lower that later in the day.
“I am absolutely over the moon, I’m not quite as emotional as day one,” said Hill on the Swim Ireland website. “I had a little bit more fun tonight with that, there was a massive crowd down to see me so I couldn’t disappoint them.
"I just had a bit of fun and swam without stress or pressure and I think that’s what made the difference.”
Lottie Cullen of National Centre Ulster added the women’s 200m backstroke gold to her previously-won 100m backstroke national title thanks to a time of 2:14.10.
In the men’s 200m individual medley final, Bangor’s Lachey Reed proved the winner in 2:07.99 as National Centre Ulster’s Adam Colgan finished third.
On Sunday, Ards’ Grace Davison and Victoria Catterson of Belfast will clash in the women’s 200m freestyle Super Final.
