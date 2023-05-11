Lewis Spratt and Ethan Gawley extend their advantages in Junior Championship

Lewis Spratt and Ethan Gawley extended their advantage in the B/W85 and 65 Junior championship’s respectively.

In perfect racing conditions at the well prepared Newry track, Spratt was unstoppable on the McCullaghs Centra/Todds Leap KTM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Omagh teenager qualified fastest and romped to a 35 second victory over his nearest rival Alfie Herron from Castlewellan and Wicklow’s Cole Nally in race one.

Omagh's Lewis Spratt

Race two was another gate to flag win for Spratt with Herron claiming second after passing Armagh’s Ollie Holland in the early stages of the eight lap race.

Again Spratt made the hole shot in race three but a massive moment at the big jump on lap two nearly ended his race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a problem with the back brake in race two but thought it was just over heating,” said the 14-year-old. “Then I overshot the jump in race three and landed really heavily.

"It knocked the wind out of me but thankfully I had enough of a lead to hold on to the chequered flag for the overall.”

Herron claimed a comfortable second with Nally third. Spratt now leads the championship by 32 points as he heads to Fox Hills this weekend for round two of the British Championship.

Elsewhere, Portadown’s Ethan Gawley was unbeaten in the 65 Junior class with three victories over Lisburn’s Caleb Ross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Derryhale haulage/AK motorcycles/fluid plumbing KTM rider qualified second behind pole setter Ross, despite a massive crash at the fast right hander at the back of the track.

When it came to the racing, the 10-year-old led every lap of his three races for the overall. Killaloo’s Callum Bradley with two third-placed finishes and a fourth completed the rostrum.

It was Moneymore’s Andrew Anderson on the Redesign Kitchens / Sixmile Autos KTM who claimed the Cadet 65 class overall.

Anderson was fastest in qualifying and three second places were enough for the overall. Antrim’s Bradley Thompson had won the opening two races but a crash on the opening lap at turn one in race three saw the eight-year-old miss out on the podium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final podium places went to Caleb Duffy, who leads the championship, and Szymon Skuratowski.

There was also success for John McCann, who ran out the overall winner in the S/W 85 class with a win and two thirds.

Championship leader Ryan Jackson, from Saintfield, was fastest in qualifying and holeshotted race one before Hayden Gibson hit the front on lap three to eventually win by over three seconds from Jackson, with McCann third.

Jackson made no mistakes in race two, leading from gate to flag with Gibson and McCann finishing second and third respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackson again holeshotted race three but McCann took the lead on the opening lap and led the race to the finish. Jackson pushed hard in second and in his efforts to make a pass for the win, slipped off on the last lap.

He remounted to cross the line in fourth behind Daniel Devine and James McCann.