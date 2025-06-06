Lisburn looking to maintain perfect Premier League start in North Down test

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 6th Jun 2025, 12:27 BST

Premier League leaders Lisburn will be looking to maintain their perfect start to the 2025 season when they welcome North Down to Wallace Park on Saturday afternoon.

Neil Whitworth’s side remain the only undefeated side through the opening five matches of the current campaign, holding a four-point advantage at this early stage over defending champions Waringstown and Instonians.

Former Indian international Faiz Fazal has once again starred for Lisburn, scoring 298 runs in five innings, including 145* in last month’s narrow victory over CSNI, while Ryan MacBeth has collected 12 wickets – only two players have more.

One of those is North Down’s overseas professional Mickey Copeland, who has enjoyed a fine start to life in the Northern Cricket Union, picking up 14 scalps alongside scoring 147 runs at an average just shy of 50.

Lisburn currently sit top of the Premier League table. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)
Lisburn currently sit top of the Premier League table. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Elsewhere, Instonians will be determined to bounce back from their opening league defeat to Waringstown on Thursday evening when they travel to Muckamore.

Nikolai Smith’s side contain some of the NCU’s in-form stars, including Shane Dadswell and Ireland international Neil Rock with the duo both already sailing past 300 runs for the season.

Waringstown have started to build momentum, winning their last three consecutive matches, and Greg Thompson’s side will be keen to continue that run at home to CSNI, who currently sit fourth.

Villagers skipper Thompson scored an impressive 114 to help seal Challenge Cup progression past reigning champions Muckamore last weekend while both he and Ireland international Tom Mayes have collected 12 wickets apiece.

Elsewhere, Templepatrick are seeking to pick up their first Premier League win at home to Templepatrick while CIYMS welcome Woodavle to Belmont.

